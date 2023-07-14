A trending video of a little girl performing during her school's party has caused a buzz on social media

In the video shared via the popular app, TikTok, the smart little child sang some Afrobeat songs perfectly

Mixed reactions have however trailed the video as some parents maintained that she was too young to sing such songs

A video of a smart little child and her peers singing some popular Nigerian songs at their school party has gone viral.

In the video, one of the girls held the microphone tightly refusing to share it with her friends even when they tried to get closer to the mic.

Little girl steals the show during school competition Photo credit: @chuksdgeneral/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The little girl's performance has sparked a lot of reactions from netizens, with many praising her for her confidence and singing ability.

Others however criticized her for being 'stingy' and not wanting to share the mic with her classmates.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Commenting further on the video, critics noted that the children had no business knowing the lyrics of the songs and singing them as they did.

Reactions as little girl steals the show during party

@somhuge said:

“That's how it always starts, self-centeredness, me, mine and myself.”

@VinzCollection said:

“At least give the two mic this lady seems petty and stingy.”

@Black and Neurodiverse reacted:

“What happened to the Wheels on the Bus go round and round?”

@Rossy_zaazy said:

“Parents should actually know the kind of songs they play close to these kids. They learn very fast and mostly like to practice what they see or hear.”

@Ojuroye Idris said:

“The little girl on the right-hand side be like so our mouth no go touch this mic after all our practice.”

@Shuga reacted:

“She was silently fighting with the other girl.”

@BIG DEBBIE reacted:

“She no wan make d other girl sing.”

@gomezdoesitbest reacted:

“She said the mic is mine.”

@beckylovenazzy said:

“The girl with mic is stingy at her age.”

@Agbo Anny reacted:

“I'll love my future baby to be like dis oooo is the boldness for me.”

@Deoplus2 said:

“Small politician. Dey can take over everything.”

@BeeKayHem said:

“Up coming tiwaaaa.”

@VioletPuff commented:

“She confidently hogging the mic.”

@Bby Sharon said:

“Secure the mic.”

@ebukafabian reacted:

“The child with the mic go stingy ooo she no like share.”

@Barbielizy:

“Wahala! let’s another person sing baby girl.”

@Little Dami commented:

“The girl too do sef why she no let her friend sing too the for collect that thing for her hand.”

@WIFEY reacted:

“Why was she trying to push the friend.”

@oyoyo commented:

“The never born the person wey go fit intimidate this girl or stop her shine.”

@user4776421222746 said:

“Is this what they teach in kindergarten now?”

@Baby1nda said:

“Allow the other girl ffs, she’s having a main character syndrome take that mic off her mouth!”

@uch reacted:

“There are a lot of nursery rhymes they should be reciting. Wokism will destroy humanity.”

@kemkol commented:

“She is too little not to share. She is even pushing and positioning her arms in a way that no one will come close. Don't like that.”

@Amarachi Vivian reacted:

“This child needs to be taught sharing, she can’t have everything to herself, it’s bad..”

Watch the video below:

Little girl steals the show during her school party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl has caused a frenzy on social media after she was spotted in a video dancing to Kizz Daniel's Buga.

In a video shared on Instagram by @gossipmilltv, the little girl was first seen standing on stage with her classmates before the music was played. Keep Watching While on their uniform, they all danced to Kizz Daniel's latest hit song, Buga, but she stole the entire show.

The video has stirred massive reactions on social media as some Nigerians shower accolades on her and proclaim her as the winner of the Buga challenge.

Source: Legit.ng