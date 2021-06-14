South Africans are wowed and reacting to a beautiful video that is making the rounds on social media in which a teacher is giving a lesson to his class while singing

In the clip, one can see the teacher is giving a mathematics lesson and his approach is being praised by the online community

At the same time, some people have expressed a wish to go back to school and some say they could have been good doctors under this mentor

Pay Attention: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A video of school children singing in class is going viral and has wowed Mzansi social media users. In the clip, one could hear the teacher’s voice giving a mathematics lesson and many are impressed with the way the lesson is delivered.

Posted by @KulaniCool on Twitter, the clip has attracted the online community and some wish to turn back the hands of time and head back to school.

Some users have also praised the teacher's creativity but some jokingly believe the voice is that of Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema.

South Africans are wowed by a video of school children singing in class. Image: @KulaniCool/Twitter

Source: UGC

The post reads:

“This is fire.”

South Africans praise the teacher

@AmTevin said:

“What is happening with those flags on the wall?”

@Ntwan_Yamashengu said:

“I'd still fail maths.”

@Kgadi_Yabapedi said:

“It's really teachers like these that make me wish I could redo my high school.”

@LollyMkunqwana said:

“Where were these type of teachers when we were at school?”

@KaraboMpembe said:

“I thought it was Julius Malema singing in the background.”

@MohaleMolata said:

“This was my maths teacher in high school, best in South Africa I tell you.”

@Octaviavee2 said:

“I’m stealing this for the learners I teach.”

Teacher cooks for her pupils

In other news, a beautiful female teacher has been celebrated on social media for her unusual deed to her pupils.

The teacher named Abena Mankosa, according to BBC News Pidgin, who teaches at the Aninkroma D/A primary school in Ashanti region, Ghana has been a blessing to her pupils.

Abena, a class one teacher, would always cook meals and offer them to her pupils free of charge.

Source: Legit.ng