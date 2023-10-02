Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Tacha is one of the people pleased about Ilebaye emerging as the winner of the All Stars season

Tacha's joy, however, stems from an alleged unresolved conflict with Mercy, and she took to social media to taunt her

Tacha's message was, however, met with heavy criticism and backlash from Mercy's fans and other Nigerians

The Big Brother Naija All Stars finale ended in a surprising twist for Nigerians as 22-year-old Ilebaye emerged as the winner.

Netizens were shocked Mercy and Cee C, despite their vast fanbases, failed to clinch the winner spot.

Tacha took a swipe at Mercy for losing. Photo credit: @official_mercyeke/@symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

Disqualified housemate Tacha, who was also in Mercy's 2019 set, was overjoyed about the season's outcome.

She wasted no time using social media to shade Mercy and laugh at her for losing the N120m grand prize.

Tacha noted that a point had been proven, and things had finally come to light about Mercy's previous win.

She wrote:

"Are we clearrr now!!!??? Point proven yeees!!!??"

See the tweet below:

Netizens react to Tacha's tweet

Nigerians tackled Tacha on X, formerly Twitter, and called her out for being an all-time loser regardless of Mercy losing to Ilebaye.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

@thisistolu:

"You wey dem disqualify sef dey talk. Lol."

@_odoba:

"Mercy is bigger than you and ilebaye combined…You’re just a bitter being."

@Ikenna__Nwosu:

"Tacha it’s not you that won, stop deceiving yourself, you can never win against Mercy Eke!! Inshort you can never win #Bbnaija talk more of making it to the final 6 in #BBNaijaAllStars.Worst part is that bad character won’t even let you see week 7."

@OkparaNnaJiAku:

"Lmao which point? That Mercy won 1 and lost 1. But you were disqualified and didn't make it to the finals. You need to sit this one out. Mercy is who you think you are."

@karenokafor:

"Body odour gang rest ! If she was with you on that stage 3 times , she will beat you hands down! She had no supporters, yet she off light with an arises, imagine if she was only contesting without pity votes, she will beat you inside and still beat you outside, rest."

@_Vennie:

"Walahi no point was proven. You were disqualified, she won. Deal with it."

@FavorGrace90:

"No point proven, tho. She’s the first female winner, and that will remain forever."

@obynofranc:

"Nope. We are not clear. She finished you in week two despite the fact you came to the show with almost 1M followers & other housemates were hustling for fans."

CeeC's fans open a GoFundMe account for her

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Big Brother Naija All Stars show surprisingly ended with Ilebaye emerging as the winner.

CeeC and former BBNaija winner Mercy did not emerge as the winner despite their huge fan bases.

Fans of CeeC have, however, opened a GoFundMe account to raise about N100m for her, and they also declared her their winner.

Source: Legit.ng