On Sunday, October 1st, Ilebaye Precious Odiniya emerged as the winner of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars show

After winning the All-Stars show, Ilebaye officially became the youngest contestant to win the Big Brother Naija show

A clip of Ilebaye sharing with Biggie her feelings if she were to win the N120m grand prize money has gotten people talking online

A video of Big Brother Naija All-Stars winner Ilebaye's diary session with Biggie days before winning the reality TV contest has gotten people talking online.

In the trending video, Ilebaye shared with Biggie that emerging as the show's winner would make her the youngest millionaire in her family, and for the first time, she would be making her parents proud.

BBNaija's GenZ baddie, Ilebaye, speaks to Biggie about becoming the youngest millionaire in her family. Photo credit: @ilebayeee

Source: Instagram

When Biggie asked her how it would feel to be the youngest millionaire, she got pretty animated and emotional.

However, she quickly noted that she didn't want to think about it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

All my enemies would be put to shame - Ilebaye said

But she also noted that as much as she didn't want to think about winning, one is for sure. Ilebaye said if she won, she would have put all her enemies who thought she could never do anything special with her life would all be put to shame.

Watch an excerpt of the conversation below:

Reactions trail Ilebaye's discussion about being a young millionaire

See how fans reacted to Ilebaye's response to being the youngest millionaire in her family:

@mz_cassandra101:

"Abeg shey na only mercy dem do winner for ni???? Cos I don’t understand why some people are ranting."

@oduwasuccess:

"All your enemies have been put to heavy shame."

@skincarealadunni:

"Okonwon o ni bale :::i am not a fan but then i congratulate winners."

@alaga.amuludun:

"Don’t mind them dem wan still give person wey don win and is made already the same way they do nigeria politics the same person go be commissioner,gov,house of rep, president."

@djswag011:

"As in them Dey crazy ajeh….. bitter leaf everywhere …. Our atorodo don pepper them alll."

@realblaze22:

"Key word my parents my sisters."

@abiola.balogun.71697:

"She kill the show baye for life."

@bheemmysmallz:

"Yes o! she deserves it. My one and only GenZ baddie."

@tiwa_tee1:

"Asin strictly speaking I do not see a reason why anyone not be happy for this girl ……. Why would you want to win a show for the second time just to prove a point ??? It’s not that deep mercy is a good hearted person she’s made already let’s just try to build another person …. That’s the spirit!"

@anike_signatureandhair:

"Na crazy Dey worry them am really happy for Baye."

Huge reactions trail Ilebaye's win and Mercy's unexpected loss

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the BBNaija All-Stars season ended with the youngest housemate emerging as the N120m grand prize winner.

Cross, Pere, Adekunle and Cee C were evicted from the house, leaving Ilebaye and Mercy as the two finalists on stage with Ebuka.

However, to the shock of many, the show host announced Ilebaye as the winner of the All-Stars season. This outcome left questions on the lips of many.

Source: Legit.ng