Nigerian media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu recently got social media users buzzing with reactions over his recent look

The Big Brother Titans co-host sported a regal and attention-commanding blue agbada ensemble

Several fans who saw photos of his look online have flooded the timeline with compliments

Big Brother Titans co-host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu turned up for the Sunday Live show looking like a million bucks!

Photos of Ebuka. Credit: @ebuka

Source: Instagram

For the third Sunday Live show which will see at least four housemates (two pairs) leaving the show, Ebuka stepped on stage in a blue look.

He sported an agbada with a single strand of white traditional beads and paired the look with a bedazzled cap also in the same colour and shade.

Check out the post below:

BBTitans: Fans compliment Ebuka's blue agbada look

@Rainyzion:

"Abeg make leave this dressing and fashion for Ebuka. Smooth as always."

@Jay4life_Always:

"#Ebuka looks like moneeeeeey!! #BBTitans"

@ChangeMega:

"Ebuka Obi Uchendu, father Lord!! This outfit is one in a zillion "

@Stephoma4:

"Ebuka looking like a Snack as Always "

@SimeonEnemah:

"Ebuka look stunning."

@koka_ba2:

"Ebuka eating everybody up "

Source: Legit.ng