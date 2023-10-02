A lady took to TikTok to share how her body has changed in two years, and the video is generating many reactions

In the short clip, the lady first shared a picture of her as a young girl and another one as a grown lady

Because of her physical appearance, many people thought she was a boy, but she clarified that she was actually a girl

A lady posted a video to show people the physical transformation she had gone through in two years.

The lady, Stella Benz, generated many reactions after sharing the video, as many people mistook her for a man.

The lady posted photos to show how she has transformed within two years. Photo credit: TikTok/@stellabenz5.

In the video, Stella showed when she was still coming up as a girl, wearing tight jean skirts and shirts.

She looked slim and carried a haircut that made her look like a boy. However, in her later years, she outrightly dressed like a man, with trousers and shirts that hid her feminine features.

People who follow her page mistook her for a man, but she posted another video to clarify that she was female.

In the second video, she was dressed in native attire and told her followers that she was actually a fine girl.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of a lady who looks like a man

@FROSH said:

"Bruh, I’m really confused."

@Desiree reacted:

"Why you no still wear the skirt as you blow."

@novocane said:

"Dem force my girl to wear skirt."

@PRECI BBY said:

"You were definitely forced to wear a shirt."

@virtuechidimma said:

"Wow, what a man can do a woman can do better. This is the real definition. I love you, dear."

@SheisVivian reacted:

"Excuse me, did I just see him wearing a skirt?"

@Leensca Sie Mncube said:

"I have never been this confused."

