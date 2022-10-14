A beautiful mother was so overwhelmed with excitement after her daughter dressed like a girl to their house

The young lady had been dressing masculine since she was 14, and everyone already thought she wouldn't change

However, one faithful day, she visited her parents' house dressed like a girl, and her mother couldn't tell who she was

A black mother got the shock of her life after her pretty daughter visited her house dressed like a girl.

It was gathered that the young lady had been acting masculine and putting on clothes of a boy since she was 14.

Everyone had accepted her way of life and dressing and believed she would remain that way, but she surprised them.

In a sweet video, she visited her parents' house without prior notice and her mum stared at her like a stranger.

After all, efforts to recognize her proved futile, the woman was finally informed that it was her daughter and she screamed in excitement.

The excited mother gushed over the beauty of her daughter while touching her body in admiration.

Netizens gush over video of lady dressing feminine after 14 years

@royal_authority said:

"Your mom hugged you like hey girl don’t know you but merry Christmas. She was so hyped when you spoke."

@sunshinelively reacted:

"She’s really looking like “I probably haven’t seen you since you were a little kid"

@jccic22 stated:

"That’s how parents really feel they accept it but they hold the pain. Wishing it was different."

@ijbotb commented:

"Ayyy mama definitely ane no hater. She was like who are you pretty. I love this!! Her reaction when she found out is PRICELESS."

@xirrah added:

"The way she didn’t even know you were her kid at first and she looked at you so mesmerized and said “you so pretty” my heart."

@flycameron0 reacted:

"Awwwww she really didn’t know who the heck you were she just knew you were a pretty relative."

@loyalisroyal444 added:

"I had to give Christmas "presents" to my momma like this. just so she kould see her lil girl again haha."

Watch the video below:

