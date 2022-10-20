Global site navigation

“Before She Carry Church for Head”: Transformation Photos of Nigerian Lady to Big “Tomboy” Stirs Reactions
People

“Before She Carry Church for Head”: Transformation Photos of Nigerian Lady to Big “Tomboy” Stirs Reactions

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A video of a young lady who used to look like a church girl has stirred mixed reactions on social media
  • People wondered what she changed in her lifestyle to look all so different, confident and very beautiful
  • The lady's throwback snap pales in comparison to photos showing her in expensive jeans and wears

A video of a young lady's transformation has got many people asking questions. Her throwback photo has her looking reserved. She also looked like a church girl in the old photo.

Seconds into the clip, she appeared all glammed up and dressed in elegant clothes fit for men.

Trendy looks in 2022/Nigerian lady's tomboy appearance.
Many people said her transformation confused them. Photo source: TikTok/@ajmakanaki1
Source: UGC

Lady's amazing transformation

Her low cut looks cute. Everything about her speaks of new wealth. Many people were at a loss at how she was able to achieve the change.

TikTokers were of the opinion that she looks so much like a man in her transformation photos. She had to tell some of them she is a girl.

Watch the video:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with more than 5000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bigbabysteph said:

"See change, I had to watch multiple times to understand the transformation."

mhizmira04 said:

"na man abi na woman make una help me out."

Faithlyn said:

"Something is not clear ….like wft."

Bennie said:

"The face can’t hide it’s true nature."

Michellentee said:

"Omo this story no clear."

isiomaakunne said:

"Wow, see transformation naw gosh I love it."

@nadib48 said:

"God I’m seeing what you’re doing for ma fellow woman."

Corrupt_Jude joked:

"Abi na because I change loud plug I no dey see well?"

Kingsley Kizzy said:

"before she dey carry church for head."

user6768638110099 said:

"l just get natural likeness for Tom boys."

She replied:

"Aww, thanks."

Another lady's transformation surprised many

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady known as Khumalo Siphesihle on TikTok shared a video that documented how she transformed from a petite lady to a beautiful damsel.

Using a popular sound on the platform, the first photo that came on had her frontal jaw a bit out with a protruding set of teeth.

Another throwback photo has her striking a posture many wondered how she was able to pull it off.

