A man was passing on the road, and a girl started to hype him with superlative words to get money from him

The girl looked so beautiful, and the man was laughing because of the way she persistently hailed him

It is not clear if the man later gave the girl any money, but the video has sparked reactions on TikTok

A girl who begs money in the streets hyped a prospective giver in a sweet way.

In a video shared on TikTok by @bitdavidexchange, the girl saw a man in a car and hurried after him.

The girl hyped the man so as to get money from him. Photo credit: TikTok/@bitdavidexchange.

The girl wore a sports jersey, but people noticed she looked very beautiful.

She ran after the man who was still in the car driving while the girl refused to go back.

Video of a beautiful girl begging money in the streets goes viral

As she ran after the man, she said sweet words to him, describing him in superlative terms.

She referred to the man as 'my love' and touched the car window. The girl told the man that he looked handsome.

She said she was hungry and needed some money to buy food for herself. It is not known if the man later gave her money. Many TikTok users said the girl knows how to hype people.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of a girl hyping a man

@Sweet Sese said:

"This girl sabi toast man pass me."

@zeekesh commented:

"This girl de romantic pass my ex."

@Bluena said:

"Omo God has given you a wife."

@Williams Vincent remarked:

"You for show love nah guy."

@Favy said:

"She they speak English."

Anita said:

"Aboki children for Asaba no dey disappoint. Expecially for this ShopRite so."

@easyboy commented:

"I know this pikin. She don try for this business."

