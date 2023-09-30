A wife was at a restaurant with her husband and their children, and she decided to let her hubby care for the babies

While she ate in peace, her husband was busy trying desperately to contain the children who gave him a tough time

The video, which captured the interesting moment, has gone viral and attracted many comments from TikTok users

A mother was at a restaurant with her husband, and she took some time out from caring for the kids.

She abandoned their two children with her husband while she perched alone and ate her food in absolute calmness.

While she was enjoying her meal without being disturbed, her husband on the other hand, was busy controlling the children.

There were only two children, but they were enough to disturb the man and keep him busy at the restaurant.

They made sure that he did not attend to his meal in peace while his wife watched from a distance.

She captioned the video:

"Enjoying my meal while my husband fights for his life with our two kids."

The funny video sparked reactions among her followers who saw it on TikTok. The video was posted by @simplycolette_.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of a woman, her husband and kids

@Skye Giselle said:

"He better give that baby some drink!"

@ItsJess commented:

"Share with him. The baby boy was on a sip mission."

@Meeka remarked:

"Baby boy said “just let me get one sip!”

@mikhyla said:

"Please tell me he got something to drink. Beause my boy was PARCHED."

@chipautumn1 said:

"The baby was not giving up. The little girl saying share with him, too funny."

@Kate commented:

"Don’t you just love it when your husband gets a minute of mom life?"

@Candy reacted:

"I don't know when was the last time I enjoyed my meals. This made my day."

