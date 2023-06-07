A funny video of a lady who asked a man selling water to give her some because she was very thirsty has gone viral on TikTok

In the video, the lady said to the young man who was selling water on the road that she needed one water to drink and the nice guy gave her one

Shortly after, she told the guy that it was a joke and gave him cartons of drinks as a present which she said he could sell them and make more money

A hilarious prank video of a lady who pretended to be thirsty and asked a street vendor for a sachet of water to quench her thirst has become widespread on TikTok.

In the clip, the woman approached the young guy who was selling water on the street and pleaded with him to spare her one water to drink.

Pure water seller gets reward for his kindness. Photo credit: @john_nnelena Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Pure water guy helps lady

The kind-hearted guy obliged and handed her one without hesitation.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Eventually, she revealed to the man that it was all a prank and surprised him with bottles of soft drinks as a gift.

She said he could sell them and earn more money for himself.

Find the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the pure water and the lady below:

@AdamuNamun reacted:

"Normally Hausa people are very nice."

@AbasikponkeEkpenyon said:

"Very nice people...l love Hausas with my blood.. they're the best."

@Shantel wrote:

"God bless you sister."

@user1254852623948 commented:

"This is another good act."

@Raffiabaskets.comkag also commented:

"Let me follow you because of the love that you showed to us."

@E4mah:

"Hausa people are nice normally."

@BaeBee:

"Normally Hausa and being Nice na 5&6."

@shamie:

"God bless you Madame."

@user47484848:

"Your camera man no sabi work."

@abubakarzuru:

"I'm proud to be a hausa man may Allah reward this young lady with what I see Nigeria is moving forward we should like one Another."

@user8174666133089:

"Your kind are very rare. God must have brought you out of the creeks. May He bless the work of your hands."

Woman in tears as lady gifts her provision store filled with goods

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a kind lady identified as JoJo of Lele has received accolades for her kind gesture to a stranger.

An emotional video showed the moment she led a woman to a shop filled with goods and asked her to take over the shop.

The woman looked so shocked after hearing that the shop belonged to her. She jumped up and screamed with so much happiness as someone filmed her. The grateful woman went ahead to shower prayers on the kind lady as she appreciated her for the kind act.

Source: Legit.ng