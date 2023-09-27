A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to proudly showcase her male neighbour who got pregnant

She laughed at how it all started from him helping her loose her hair to putting her in a family way

A video of the pregnant woman and her kindhearted neighbour-turned-baby's father has stirred reactions online

A pregnant Nigerian lady, @faithyfrederick, has sent netizens into a frenzy after unveiling the man who put her in a family way.

In a TikTok video, the woman revealed how he went from loosing her hair in the compound to impregnating her.

She was impregnated by her neighbour. Photo Credit: @faithyfrederick

Source: TikTok

She shared a video of the man using a pointed item to help her loose her hair.

The pregnant woman followed it up with a photo of her baby bump half-exposed and another showing her and the man all smiles.

She was, however, silent on the exact relationship that exists between them at present.

Watch the video below:

People were in stitches over the pregnant woman's showcase

Kingsley said:

"Na to dey shout say i never pay NEPA money na im my own neighbor know."

Soniagood said:

"Funny enough I no sabi my neighbours, just an indoor person."

lordely_ said:

"And I Dey here dey do low budget amber rose,which hair my fine neighbor go lose."

BABA LARINLORDU said:

"Me knocking my neighbors door I want her to help me with something."

debbyshow said:

"I get cutting combna who go help me loose my hair remain."

rurue said:

"Atleast he gave you a new look that you can take off after nine months like imagine no more stress right."

Obika Amarachi Richard said:

"Na so me and my woman take start too o."

favour onome said:

"This one when my neighbor na old man and wife."

Source: Legit.ng