Nigerian Man Impregnates Neighbour after Loosing Her Hair, She Flaunts Him and Her Baby Bump Online
- A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to proudly showcase her male neighbour who got pregnant
- She laughed at how it all started from him helping her loose her hair to putting her in a family way
- A video of the pregnant woman and her kindhearted neighbour-turned-baby's father has stirred reactions online
A pregnant Nigerian lady, @faithyfrederick, has sent netizens into a frenzy after unveiling the man who put her in a family way.
In a TikTok video, the woman revealed how he went from loosing her hair in the compound to impregnating her.
She shared a video of the man using a pointed item to help her loose her hair.
The pregnant woman followed it up with a photo of her baby bump half-exposed and another showing her and the man all smiles.
She was, however, silent on the exact relationship that exists between them at present.
Watch the video below:
People were in stitches over the pregnant woman's showcase
Kingsley said:
"Na to dey shout say i never pay NEPA money na im my own neighbor know."
Soniagood said:
"Funny enough I no sabi my neighbours, just an indoor person."
lordely_ said:
"And I Dey here dey do low budget amber rose,which hair my fine neighbor go lose."
BABA LARINLORDU said:
"Me knocking my neighbors door I want her to help me with something."
debbyshow said:
"I get cutting combna who go help me loose my hair remain."
rurue said:
"Atleast he gave you a new look that you can take off after nine months like imagine no more stress right."
Obika Amarachi Richard said:
"Na so me and my woman take start too o."
favour onome said:
"This one when my neighbor na old man and wife."
