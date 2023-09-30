A lady has shared the WhatsApp voice note she received from an Anambra man who expressed interest in her

Despite rejecting his advances, the man persisted and went ahead to refer to her as 'mummy'

The exchange quickly went viral online with netizens finding the man's response incredibly amusing

In a recent TikTok post, @chi_kah_bae posted the hilarious WhatsApp voice note an admirer sent to her.

She had received an epic message from an Anambra man who genuinely revealed his attraction to her.

Lady turns down Anambra man's request Photo credit: @chikahbae/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Despite turning down his advances, he persisted and sent a voicenote which threw her off balance.

She found the voice note amusing and decided to share it with her followers on the TikTok app.

Anambra man begs lady to accept him

In the voice note, the Anambra man pleaded with Chika to accept him as he conveyed his admiration for her sweetness.

He expressed his frustration at her refusal and begged her to reconsider, using the term "mummy" as a term of endearment.

The voice note said;

“The truth is that you are sweet, very sweet. That’s why I’m begging you and you are doing shakara. Please mummy.”

Netizens' hilarious reactions to Anambra man's voice note

As soon as Chi_kah_bae shared the voice note on TikTok, it quickly gained traction and went viral.

Netizens found the exchange between the young lady and the Anambra man highly entertaining.

@Bby N said:

“Mummy biko.”

@Girl_like_chi said:

“Mummy.”

@user1168595984548 said:

“Mummy biko.”

@SWEETEST reacted:

“E Dey sound like my man voice.”

@Banks said:

“Is the ina ato lilililili for me.”

@user6713236736972 said:

“Mummy biko.”

Watch the video below:

Man proposes to lady at venue of entertainment Marathon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man, Ikenga, surprised eyewitnesses during an ongoing entertainment marathon in Ebonyi state, Nigeria. While the marathon was going on, the young man seized the opportunity to propose to the love of his life, Olaedo.

A series of photos and videos sent exclusively to Legit.ng captured the intriguing moment the young man went on his knees to propose to his woman amid cheers and chants from eyewitnesses. Happy guests surrounded the doting couple and shared their joy as they stared into each other's eyes with a secure hope for a future together.

The remarkable proposal took place at the venue of the entertainment marathon in Ebonyi state, organised by MC Nwota Chukwuemeka Walter. Nigerian MC had begun a 130-hour entertainment marathon which means standing and talking to an audience non-stop.

Source: Legit.ng