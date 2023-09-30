A doting husband surprised his beautiful wife with a purple Lamborghini Urus on her birthday

A heartwarming video capturing her emotional reaction and expression of gratitude melted the hearts of many

The video shared via the popular TikTok app has garnered attention and congratulatory messages from netizens

A happy lady with the handle @morayo1001 on TikTok was over the moon after her husband surprised her with a lavish purple Lamborghini Urus on her birthday.

A video posted online showcased the moment of surprise and delight as she (@morayo1001) sighted the extravagant gift and was immediately overwhelmed with emotions.

Man splashes millions on Lamborghini on wife's birthday Photo credit: @morayo1001/TikTok.

Emotional tears and gratitude over Lamborghini gift

Upon seeing the purple Lamborghini Urus, Morayo was moved to tears, expressing her gratitude and kneeling to thank her husband for the incredible surprise.

Her emotional reaction resonated with viewers, who were touched by the depth of her appreciation and the significance of this birthday celebration.

Netizens shower accolades on husband over Lamborghini gift to wife

The video of Morayo's birthday surprise gained significant attention on TikTok, capturing the hearts of netizens.

The comments section was filled with well-wishes for Morayo, as people recognised the magnitude of the gift and the love behind it.

@Sexxy Zee said:

“Abi no b the same Zainab we Dey bear Abi my own Zainab na spoon CONGRATULATIONS.”

@Ola commented:

“This is how I want to spoil my wife, I pray your happiness doesn't turn into sorrow.”

@Her excellency Berry said:

“Money is good. If na me I go roll for ground make my teeth scatter.”

@oneblackiee reacted:

“Abi because I no sabi kneel down."

@sikemioluwa said:

“I'd kneel to say thank you to.”

@remy_732 commented:

“Kneeling while appreciating your husband is top tier.”

