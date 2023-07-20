A Nigerian man recently went on his knees to propose to his woman at the venue of an entertainment marathon in Ebonyi state

A series of photos shared exclusively with Legit.ng captured the remarkable moment the man went on his knees to propose

The crowd present at the scene were spotted all smiles as the lady excitedly accepted the proposal

A Nigerian man, Ikenga, surprised eyewitnesses during an ongoing entertainment marathon in Ebonyi state, Nigeria.

While the marathon was going on, the young man seized the opportunity to propose to the love of his life, Olaedo.

Nigerian man proposes to girlfriend at venue of entertainment marathon

Source: Original

A series of photos and videos sent exclusively to Legit.ng captured the intriguing moment the young man went on his knees to propose to his woman amid cheers and chants from eyewitnesses.

His stunned wife-to-be, Olaedo, stared at everyone excitedly as she stretched out her finger to accept the ring.

Happy guests surrounded the doting couple and shared their joy as they stared into each other's eyes with a secure hope for a future together.

The remarkable proposal took place at the venue of the entertainment marathon in Ebonyi state, organised by MC Nwota Chukwuemeka Walter.

Nigerian MC had begun a 130-hour entertainment marathon which means standing and talking to an audience non-stop.

Walter said he applied and received approval from the Guinness World Records to hold the event.

According to the MC, he aims to set a new world record by standing and entertaining an audience for 130 hours.

He said:

"After writing and getting approval from the Guinness World Record. I am attempting to be the first individual that will set a world record as I stand to entertain people for 130 hours."

When asked if he could complete the exercise, MC Walter said he likes giving himself a daring target.

Also, he said he would not charge people who would want to gain entrance into the entertain-a-thon venue.

