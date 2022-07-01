A corps member in Rivers State, Love Baadom, has applauded herself over her relentless approach to success

The small-sized beautiful woman while sharing adorable photos of herself on Facebook stated that she has a bright future

Social media users have penned down comments of encouragement and love to the pretty lady after seeing her photos

A Nigerian lady identified as Love Baadom is currently undergoing her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Rivers State.

The beautiful lady with a small stature hailed herself for refusing to allow her condition stop her from achieving her goals.

In photos shared via her Facebook page, the lady was seen dressed in her NYSC uniform while on parade at the orientation ground.

Corps member with small stature hails herself Photo Credit: @Love Baadom

Source: Facebook

Sharing the photos, she noted that she can do better than anyone else and would never stop until she achieves her dreams.

In her words:

"Corper Wee....Waah. What others can do. I can do better. I walked boldly to achieve what I want. Bright future."

People encourage Love

Jazmine Winnie said:

"We are Goal Getters and We don't Settle for anything Less.... I love your Boldness Dear."

Victor Asinyem reacted:

"Congrats dear, the Lord gat you."

Rosemary Ebina stated:

"You are a strong and courageous woman indeed...May God Bless You ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Lovelyn commented:

"So happy for you dear, success is for the determined."

Josephine Anagumba said:

"Always looking good.This is not your best year yet. You shall surely do better and far more exceedingly than all your equals. God bless you for your consistency."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that very beautiful Nigerian lady who was ended up ina wheelchair due to a strange disease has fought hard and graduated from school.

The lady identified as Blessing Omowumi but simply called Shona became unable to walk at the age of 10 due to the disease known as Muscular Dystrophy.

Narrating her touching story, Shona said going to school for her was very challenging due to her condition but she summoned courage and went anyway.

