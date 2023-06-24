A corps member has caused a frenzy on social media after showing off her amazing body shape

In captivating photos shared on TikTok, the beautiful lady posed at orientation camp fully dressed in her khaki

Netizens who came across her post via the popular platform showered praises on her over her beauty

A beautiful corps member has gone viral on social media after sharing a post on the TikTok app.

The post which she shared via her official account @itsqueenjay on TikTok showed her in her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) khaki outfit.

Corps member flaunts fine body shape Photo credit: @itzqueenjay/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Her amazing hourglass figure was very visible in the photos and netizens took to the comments section to applaud her.

Massive reactions trail photos of curvy corps member

While some noted that the fitness of the cloth was perfect for her body, others gushed over her beauty.

@charliewhyte00 said:

"SOMETIMES ALL WE NEED TO DO IS APPRECIATE HOW BEAUTIFUL AND GORGEOUS WE ARE, NEVER BE UNHAPPY CUZ SOMEONE WANNA BE LIKE YOU. YOU ARE SPARKLY."

@ghumpinho5 wrote:

"I am proud to see you face to face, you are so beautiful."

@khalidadam702 said:

"Wow baby u are too much looking cute."

@chikeobodo said:

"You are endowed and pretty. pls, follow back dear."

@paulosaigbovo commented:

"Seeee yansh! The belt they struggle."

@bahturaki said:

"I am interested in you kindly talk to me so that we will start to get each other thank you."

@addillahi said:

"This cloth fit you o. You too set my princess."

@popman_walker asked:

"How did you get your trouser size? Asking for a friend."

@ashanyjojo added:

"You are looking beautiful how are you doing dear pls follow me back I have something important to discuss with you thanks."

Watch the video below:

Corps member dances in white shirt and khaki

Source: Legit.ng