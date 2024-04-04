A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing how her grandmother reacted after seeing her brother’s tattoo for the first time

The disappointed grandmother shook her head as she looked at the tattoo with a disapproving look on her face

Some netizens in the comments section spoke about African mothers in general and how they see modern things differently

A video trending on TikTok has captured a grandmother's disapproving reaction after seeing her grandson's tattoo.

The pained grandmother shook her head with so much disappointment when she catched a glimpse of his body.

Grandma reacts after seeing tattoo on grandson's hand Photo credit: @enigma.ju/TikTok.

Grandma in pain over grandson's tattoo

The video shared by @enigma.ju on TikTok showed the woman struggling not to overreact as she looked at the tattoo.

She held the young man on the same hand that had the tattoo and frowned her face with an evident sight of pain in her eyes.

Enigma.ju captioned the video:

“POV: your African grandmother sees your brother's tattoo for the first time.”

Reactions as grandma disapproves grandson’s tattoo

Netizens in the comments section on TikTok reacted to grandmother's struggle to hide her annoyance.

Mazi Ifeanyi said:

“You can say you have an headache and she would reply you "it's because of that your nonsense tattoo.”

@user9871540701292 said:

“How about the hair?”

@iamslimhey__why said:

“She shook her head like he had embarrassed her whole lineage.”

CHUKSI said:

“Every conversation will always lead to the tattoo on your am.”

JUIC·_COCO said:

“Grandma is like nan nan that's not my grandson.”

@razormarnia88 said:

“Brother vuuuuurrrr.”

Haraba said:

“Mama regrets going there.”

Liza said:

“@Gracie let go of that hand rq.”

Mesh said:

“She's going to tell the pastor tp pray for you.”

