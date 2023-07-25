An intelligent Nigerian man has publicly shared some great tips on how to pass a job interview with flying colours

In his post shared on Twitter, the young man reiterated that he wrote down the tips based on his experience as a job seeker

Reacting to his post, many netizens found it educating, while others were intrigued by his handwriting

A brilliant Twitter user, @Daviowhite, has shared tips for acing interviews based on his experience.

In his tweet, he revealed that many people had requested the tips from him so he decided to share the information.

Man shares tips on how to pass interviews Photo credit: Klaus Vedfelt/ Getty Images, Daviowhite/Twitter.

Source: UGC

He shared a written note via his account, giving insights on his people can scale their interview stage.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"I wrote down things to do in order to smash an interview and called it "Script 101: Smashing your interview."

"The tips include researching about the company, reading up on some past interview questions in your niche, knowing the company's product, starting with notable achievements when asked to talk about yourself.

"Knowing your design process and explaining them during the interview when asked, knowing the responsibilities required for the role applied for, knowing your niche's technical terms.

"Being calm and only answering questions you know, not being too confident, acknowledging the interviewer to repeat the question if it is unclear, hitting the nail on the head when you're asked a question.

"Being brief and constructive, being in the meeting 5-10 minutes before it starts, ensuring your background is not distracting, and putting God first."

Reactions as man shares tips to scale interviews

His tweet has been retweeted several times as people found it helpful in preparing for their interviews.

@heymil reacted:

“Right in the nick of time. Thank you so much, boss!”

@the_olaniyi01 commented:

“List: Put God First

"Put God First": Last in the list.”

@Nuel Jr said:

“I'm I the only one seeing the last point? Put God First.”

@dola_komos commented:

"I like your handwriting."

@yommgold reacted:

“In addition. Your SOMA is very important using STAR method. NB- Your Resume/Cv should either be Chronological or Skilled based. Follow these steps and I assure you of CONGRATULATIONS.”

@likOkonkwo reacted:

“I've seen great designers with great handwriting, and great designers with terrible handwriting, apparently there's no pattern. My research is foiled and my day, ruined.”

@Ghenghis_ said:

“Can you elaborate more on don't be too confident?”

@Alicia said:

"Tried this before. Got the job immediately. It works."

@eluro_austine reacted:

“Nice one boss, but I think the Put God first should be the first thing on the list.”

@infinitedesign said:

“Wow. That's nice. I'm really looking forward to it.”

@Ulquiorra_ciffa reacted:

“Omoh see handwriting. Fine pass font for my phone."

See the tweet below:

Man shares perfect CV format that turned him to hot cake

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man has gone viral on social media after showing off a new Curriculum Vitae (CV) style that worked for him.

According to the young man, he had been submitting several resumes to different companies with no response. Surprisingly, he began to get several offers after changing his CV to a particular format which he displayed on TikTok.

The new style was very clean, neat and organised and some netizens claimed they were familiar with the format. The video was shared on TikTok by @professionhero.

Source: Legit.ng