In this article, we highlight insights from Richard MacMunn, a renowned expert in job interviews, to guide Nigerian job seekers on five crucial things they should never say during an interview.

Five job interview blunders. Photo Source: TikTok/Shutterstock

Source: TikTok

By steering clear of these mistakes, you can present yourself in the best possible light and increase your chances of success in the competitive job market.

1. "I am nervous"

Expressing nervousness during an interview may convey a lack of confidence and competence. It is essential to project self-assurance and focus on highlighting your skills and qualifications instead.

2. "I don't have much experience, but..."

While it is essential to be honest about your experience, focusing on the lack of it can undermine your chances. Instead, emphasise your transferable skills, willingness to learn, and any relevant accomplishments or projects.

3. "So, what do you actually do around here?"

This question indicates a lack of research and preparation, giving the impression that you are not genuinely interested in the company or role. Prior research is crucial to demonstrate your enthusiasm and understanding of the organisation.

4. "I didn't get on with my last boss"

Speaking negatively about past experiences, especially regarding interpersonal relationships, raises red flags for potential employers. It is best to remain professional and focus on the positive aspects of your past experiences or discuss what you have learned from challenging situations.

5. "How much time off will I get?"

This question may give the impression that you prioritise time off over commitment and dedication to the job. In the initial stages of an interview, it is more appropriate to discuss the responsibilities and expectations of the role rather than focusing on personal time off.

Remember, interviews are opportunities to showcase your strengths, fit for the role, and enthusiasm for the company.

Avoiding these statements will help you present yourself as a confident and professional candidate, increasing your chances of success.

Watch the expert's video

Source: Legit.ng