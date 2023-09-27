A Nigerian spiritualist has caused a buzz online after sharing the recent contract he got from an unnamed person

According to the spiritualist, he was asked to make popular activist, VeryDarkMan, run mad or go crippled

Social media users have reacted massively to the post with many inquiring to know who gave such an order

In a shocking revelation, a spiritualist has come forward with claims of being approached to harm popular figure, Martins Otse a.k.a VeryDarkMan.

The spiritualist shared details of the disturbing encounter in a video that has since gone viral.

Spiritualist reveals he was offered huge cash to deal with VeryDarkMan Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut/Instagram.

According to the spiritualist, he received a call requesting his services to make VeryDarkMan fall sick, run mad or even eliminate him.

Spiritualist rejects offer to harm VeryDarkMan

However, upon conducting research and discovering VeryDarkMan's positive impact on Nigeria, the spiritualist decided to reject the offer.

The spiritual said;

“I’m doing this video because of somebody called VeryDarkMan. Some weeks ago I received a call, somebody talked about him telling me to do one or two things.

"Last night, I received another call, the person said he heard I’m a very strong spiritualist. He said he wants me to do something for his boss, he asked if I know VeryDarkMan, he said he was going to send me his picture that what he wants is for me to make him fall sick to a point he will not be able to talk again or do away with him.

"When he finished talking I decided to make research about the particular guy in question, when I was watching his video I saw that he is even doing some great work for Nigeria and as a Pan Africanist, I cannot be an enemy of progress so I had to reject the offer. So I decided to do this video.”

Reactions as spiritualist speaks about VeryDarkMan

Netizens have taken to the comments section to voice their opinions on VeryDarkMan's video.

@swag_omoluabi reacted:

“Lol run person mad, just like that? For better country they suppose arrest this man and investigate am.”

@mcmiti_ said:

“Have you noticed that anything he asks the right question, even you watching will be like ‘and na true oh."

@qosta_oriade said:

“They suppose arrest the guy like seriously maybe he's the one silence. Mohbad he's suspect.”

@miimii_vints2 said:

“Very dark man don be bone for people neck.”

@skillfulidea said:

“You get juju to make person run mad. But you no get juju to betterment this ur bad country we all dey in,dey play my fans,yehyeh dey smell.”

@ahmadotutu_ commented:

“Them supposed arrest that man self, na criminal.”

@iamanonymous9ja said:

“Omo this one no get side kick one man squad very anyhow dark wahala man.”

@akwaokuko_na_oba_official said:

“You can't kill someone standing on the truth, he will be hard to die.”

Watch the video below:

Rare video of VeryDarkMan with Hausa men leaks online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that activist, VeryDarkMan, has stunned netizens with a new video that he shared on social media. In the clip, he was seen boldly teaching Hausa artisans self-defence techniques.

In the video, he emphasised that life does not have to be hard and encouraged people to live for themselves rather than trying to impress others. The comment section of the viral video was flooded with expressions of love and support for VeryDarkMan. Netizens applauded his efforts to empower others and his authenticity and ability to prioritize his happiness and growth.

@srigeorgeom commented: “If you know him very well, you will know that he is a principled person and not someone who can be influenced by fame and money. I regret to inform you that Very Dark Black Man is not available for purchase. Don't play, If you attempt to bribe him or silence him with money, You will learn. So, be cautious.”

Source: Legit.ng