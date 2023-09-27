A Nigerian businessman who grew his plantain chips business to the point that he could support the economy is offering to help a person

The man said any individual he picked online would have the opportunity of getting N100k capital and mentorship

Many Nigerians thronged his comment section, hoping that they would be lucky enough to get the promised capital

A young Nigerian man who started his plantain business with N100k and became very successful has offered to help a lucky person.

His business grew to the extent that he built three houses and now employs many people.

The man held the N100k he wanted to help the youth with.

Source: TikTok

Free capital for business

In a TikTok video, the businessman (@adegbengaolusegun) showed N100k cash and said he would support an individual he picks with the sum.

The man stated that the condition for getting the money and mentorship was following two TikTok accounts of his choosing. The lucky person will be announced by Sunday, October 15.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Live and let’s live said:

"Are you serious? You started the biz with 100k? I am feeling like a fool right now. I have 5m and don’t know what business to do with it l. SMH."

Prophet Adewale Aditu said:

"Baba pls I have more than that pls mentor me am from Ekiti state."

user1474741204360 said:

"Can u teach me sir if i can raise the 100k myself."

@5star 100 said:

"Please sir can you teach me I'm from Lagos State. I'm serious about it and ready to learn from you."

Tom_confectioneries said:

"I’m interested, help me sir."

Splendid said:

"Pls i need mentor i have frying pan nd hv done b4 but didn't work, pls i want mentorship pls favour me."

sanusi umar885 said:

"Pls mentor me, i have my 100k. I need you to mentor me pls on everything."

user7690385798431 said:

"Sir please can you teach me about this production i have my own cash to start."

Source: Legit.ng