A smart Nigerian lady dealt with the person who sent a fake alert with the hope of getting her goods

Without raising any alarm about the scam, the lady packed dirty nylons instead and sent them to the person

Nigerians who watched her video became curious and wanted to know how the whole played out after delivery

A Nigerian lady has narrated how a customer wanted to trick her with a fake alert during their transaction.

The online vendor (@evacollectibles) did not raise any issue when she discovered the fake alert but decided to pay the person back.

The business owner packed dirty nylons as an order. Photo source: @evacollectibles

Lady delivered dirty nylons to customer

So, instead of the actual order, she packed pieces of dirty nylon and placed a note inside. She even asked the person to pay a delivery fee of N5,000.

Her note to the fake alert sender read:

"Thank you for trying to ruin my small business."

Many Nigerians who watched her video said they would like to know how the customer responded when she got the order.

Thrift master said:

"So she’s going to pay delivery for dust."

The vendor replied:

"Yes na, she deserves it."

jaynifur stitches said:

"Na juju u for send her next time she no go try it again."

joyceeleojo said:

"Omo where you get this idea from."

mawealth2 said:

"There should be a part 2 for this."

TeeTola said:

"I love this....petty on another level."

Oloriadelakun1 said:

"We want to know how she responded."

ShinDara said:

"I’m coming lemme imagine her actions when she opened it."

Nonso~Jane2 said:

"Please let's know her reaction after receiving."

user4385327486014 said:

"With this expensive nylon if na me,na noodles carton i go use."

