A Nigerian man showed people the third house he is currently building after starting a plantain chips business

The man stated that he invested less than N100k into the business four years ago and has achieved much

Many Nigerians in need of better sources of livelihood said they were interested in getting his business tips

A hardworking Nigerian man with a flourishing plantain chips business has shared a house he is building.

The man (@adegbengaolusegun) said the structure was the third house he had built since he started the chips business four years ago.

The man has people working at his plantain chips factory. Photo source: @adegbengaolusegun

How man started business with less than N100k

Many who watched his TikTok clip were interested in his story when he revealed that he started the venture with less than N100k. He promised to give people tips on succeeding in business.

Another video showed many people working at his factory as they peeled fresh plantain.

Showing his building project, the man said he took it to a lintel level in less than six days. He added that the house will be completed in a month.

Questions pour in for businessman

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from people who watched the man's video.

Ochowechi said:

"Brother, pls how can I start this business sir."

awaomaka wondered:

"Why u no talk am here?

@ibrahim adams said:

"Bro pls I'm highly interested cos I don't want to leave this planet without building a house for my children."

adewunmi693 said:

"Let's say I saw you earlier I would have been a home owner now."

Princbeckezomo said:

"Congratulations to you bro. please show me the way."

bankolejames592 said:

"Pls help me bro. i have land, buy 100 blocks on it since last year, no progress since."

oby015 said:

"Am also into plantain chips business.... am very impressed with what am seeing. Kudos."

Young Etin said:

"Oga congratulation build your house in peace. I no dy for any business."

Source: Legit.ng