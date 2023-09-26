A hilarious TikTok video shows a young woman getting pranked by her brother with different tasks and choices

A young woman became the victim of a series of pranks by her mischievous brother, who recorded the whole thing and posted it on TikTok.

The video shows her brother holding pieces of paper with different options written on them.

Brother pranks sister. Photo credit: TikTok/@beckys_TV

Source: TikTok

She has to choose one of them and do what it says. The first piece of paper says “wash the dishes” and the second one says “sweep the compound”.

The woman looks annoyed and reluctant, but she picks the second option, thinking it would be less tedious.

He then gives her another piece of paper, saying he has a surprise for her. The paper says “new phone gift”. The woman’s eyes light up and she smiles, thinking her brother has finally done something nice for her.

She grabs the phone box from his hand and opens it eagerly. But to her dismay, she finds out that the box has nothing but biscuits.

The video has become a viral sensation on TikTok, with thousands of views and comments.

Many people find the video funny and relatable, while others sympathize with the woman and criticize her brother for being mean.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kamal said:

"I love the way she accepted her faith and ate the biscuits."

Becky daniels:

"Half bread is better than none."

Miracle Paul wrote:

"That was not nice oo."

Akintola Aishat:

"Lol... I almost sent it to my elder brother."

Mhiz Beauty commented:

"Y nah I wanted to show my sis."

MelodyyvvYYYY:

"Make hunger no kill am na why she run chop that biscuit."

