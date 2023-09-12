A hilarious TikTok video of a sister who wore her brother’s clothes to work has warmed hearts

The young woman showed off the outfit at the start of the clip before heading to her workplace where she worked with her brother

When her brother finally spotted the clothes on her, he was amused and joined her for some sibling fun

A funny video of a cheeky sister who pulled off a hilarious prank on her brother by wearing his clothes to work has gone viral on TikTok.

The young woman revealed the outfit she had borrowed from her brother’s wardrobe at the beginning of the clip.

The sister went to the shop with the outfit. Photo credit: TikTok/@beatitude

Source: TikTok

She then made her way to her workplace, where she had the same job as her brother.

She waited for him to notice her wearing his clothes, and when he did, he couldn’t help but laugh.

He played with her, showing their close bond as siblings.

The video has racked up thousand of views and comments from TikTok users who found the prank hilarious and adorable.

Many praised the sister for her creativity and the brother for his good humour.

Legit is yet to independently confirm the claims in the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit compiled some of the reactions below:

Timemonev147 said:

"Baba first observe and come be like you no fit buy this designer."

Preshy reacted:

"He was actually admiring you until he noticed."

Soma commented:

"My elder sister said I should ask if your brother is single."

Peace B:

"Is he single?"

Precious6474:

"And the boy fineeee ooo in Jenifa's voice."

Baeby Joyce:

"E say na run dey go house."

Lola Preorder:

"Try dey tag your brother nah."

Abee6363:

"He was like "ahh, see this werey o."

Adaeze:

"Run dey go house off me."

Source: Legit.ng