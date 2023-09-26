A young lady’s father surprised her with a spacious tailoring shop and she shared the video on TikTok

The video showed the lady wearing an abaya standing outside the shop and then entering it

The shop was well decorated and equipped with several sewing machines and some ready-made outfits

A heartwarming video of a young lady who received a generous gift from her father has captured the attention of many TikTok users.

The video, which was posted by the lady herself, showed her wearing a stylish abaya and standing outside a large building.

The lady was really happy for the support she got from her father.

She then walked into the building, revealing that it was a spacious tailoring shop that her father had built for her.

The shop was beautifully painted in bright colours and had several modern sewing machines and a variety of ready-made outfits on display.

The video went viral as thousands of people commented on the father’s kindness and the lady’s talent in tailoring.

HeyyyitsKemironbaby reacted:

"Congrats and to others do not think your fathers are not the best the way our lives have been destined to be so it will be may God bless our hustles."

Keziahyyebe wrote:

"Hmmm hmmm hmmm how I wish I have parents as supportive as this with my hustle spirit I won't be in the situation God bless him for u."

Hairbykemi:

"My dad busy looking for another wife at 60plus no investment for the children hmmmmm happy for u girl."

Kaffits:

"I pray everyday God should grant my dad a peaceful peace up there,he would have done same if he had life and money rest on dad."

Nymartwears:

"Congrats, wish my dad is alive."

Ifelewa9:

"Omooh... l have to work and hustle hard to get this base on believe the future is bright, congratulations baby girl."

