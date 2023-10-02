A hardworking man has marked one month of running a pure water business in Nigeria, despite the high cost of living in the country

The man revealed that his business is situated in a remote area of Ogun State, where he has been making steady progress and earning a decent income

Many Nigerians praised his resilience and determination, and wished him success in his venture

In the face of the soaring cost of living in Nigeria, a diligent man has celebrated his first month of launching a pure water business that provides clean and affordable drinking water to his community.

The man shared his story of how he started his business in a remote and rural area of Ogun State, where he faced many challenges and risks.

Man begins pure water business. Photo credit: TikTok/pillowtalkwithmathew

Source: TikTok

He said he has been making steady progress and growing his customer base, as well as earning a decent income that supports his family.

Many Nigerians were impressed by his resilience and determination, and wished him success and prosperity in his venture.

They also expressed their hope that he would inspire other Nigerians to start their own businesses and overcome the economic hardships in the country.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mariam reacted:

"The environment is very neat and clean.. More sales bro."

PerfumeMan said:

"...and how has it been so far? Hope good!!! More blessings."

Igbemezunigbemezu wrote:

"U needa bucket for the water to drop on."

User4907069652350 commented:

"I really live this...may God in heaven enrich your dreams and aspirations."

Vikky:

"The lord is your strength."

IHaveGod:

"May God keep blessing your hustle brother."

