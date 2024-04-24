The University of East Anglia, UK, has invited eligible candidates seeking to do a taught masters in the school to apply for a scholarship

The funding opportunity is the David Sainsbury Scholarships in Global Plant Health, and it is fully funded for those wishing to study in the UK

The David Sainsbury Scholarships in Global Plant Health offers funding up to £33,150 (N44.3 million) and transportation cost of £4000 (N5.3 million)

A school in the UK has invited prospective students who would like to study in the school under scholarship to apply.

The University of East Anglia, UK, opened applications for its David Sainsbury Scholarships in Global Plant Health.

The scholarship at the University of East Anglia covers travel expenses. Photo credit: Getty Images/Poike and Aaron Foster.

Source: Getty Images

The scholarship is for candidates wishing to undertake an MSc in Plant Health at the University of East Anglia in the 2024/2025 academic year.

Scholarship at the University of East Anglia

Benefits of the scholarship opportunity include full coverage of the tuition fee, living stipends and transportation allowance.

The scholarship offers funding to the tune of £33,150 (N44.3 million) and transportation costs of £4000 (N5.3 million).

To be considered for the scholarship, interested candidates must first apply and be accepted into the University of East Anglia.

Information on the school's website reads:

"Provided you meet the eligibility criteria, you will automatically be considered for the scholarship, on a competitive basis - no separate application is required. You will be evaluated for the scholarship based on the same criteria used to evaluate your application to enrol on the course. The criteria are: academic achievement and academic awards together with knowledge/experience/potential of molecular biology, genetics, molecular interactions, data science such as bioinformatics and statistics, laboratory skills, and independent study."

Applications for the scholarship are currently open and will terminate on May 31, 2024.

Brilliant student dies after getting scholarship

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian girl scored 9As in WAEC, but unfortunately, she died.

The girl, Chinecherem Promise Ibeh, also got a scholarship to study software engineering in the United Kingdom.

A burial flyer seen on several Facebook walls indicated that the girl was from the Umunneochi local government area of Abia state.

Source: Legit.ng