Popular Nigerian singer, Spyro, is in a celebratory mood as he clocked 33 on October 1, 2023

To mark the special occasion, the Who’s Your Guy crooner showcased his house, cars and other blessings on social media

According to Spyro, he started the year 2023 broke but he now has evidences and does not need to ‘explain tire’

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Spyro, has taken to social media to celebrate his birthday to the joy of his numerous fans.

The Who’s Your Guy crooner turned 33 on Sunday, October 1 and he marked the special occasion by counting his blessings.

The music star shared a series of photos showing some of his big wins in the past year as he reminisced about how he started 2023 with less than N10,000 in his bank account.

In the photos, Spyro posed in front of a house and cars. He also flaunted his 2023 AFRIMMA and Headies awards among other things.

The music star showed his heartfelt gratitude to God in the caption of his post. He wrote:

“I started 2023 broke ,literally not up to 10k in my account , I constantly begged to make a living but look at me now , evidence abound of his goodness to me so I don’t need to explain tire. The God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob has made me a global boy just within months and I gladly bow my knees and return all the GLORY TO HIM … who am I that he is so mindful of me #THANKYOU destiny changer .”

Fans celebrate with Spyro as he marks 33rd birthday

Spyro’s birthday celebration raised interesting comments from social media users. While many netizens joined him to celebrate, others condemned how he did it by flaunting his house and car. Read some of their comments below:

jewelbaby500:

“Congratulations who is your guyGod wey run your own go do our own too.”

princebettingtips:

“He is on social media claiming to be grateful to God, but doing showcase over cheap house n cars. This young man could not be found in the house of God to do thanksgiving. Br0ke people be doing too much.”

dobi9024:

“Very appreciative and down to earth. Humility is the key. You will still go further. Not Naira Marley that felt like he was God.”

dwatercolor22:

“This boy too dey show off.”

vickkiewealth_collections:

“He acknowledges God at every giving opportunity. I’m glad you could show forth Gods glory upon your life.”

Adeyinkaalaseyori:

“My life is a Testimony oooooooo, Congratulations again and happy birthday to you.”

ebube_nwaguru:

“Happy birthday Spyro ❤️❤️❤️ May the God who changed your story remember me.”

