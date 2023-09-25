A young Nigerian man got the new iPhone 15 and made a video capturing the moment he unboxed it

The man said he was the first person to get the new Apple phone as Nigerians questioned his financial decision

Many TikTokers believed that he should have used his money for more worthy investments like getting a car

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A wealthy young Nigerian man has got many talking with the new iPhone 15 Pro Max he bought for himself.

Showing the phone off in a video, he (@omo9ixee) said:

"First to buy 15 Pro Max."

The Nigerian man also showed his receipt for the new phone. Photo source: @omo9ixee

Source: TikTok

iPhone 15 Pro Max in Nigeria

After getting the new Apple device, the man unboxed it to show people it was just an empty carton.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Many Nigerians thronged his comment sections as some wondered where he got the money to get such an expensive iPhone.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

official_k3ndy said:

"Abeg snap una family house, I wan check something."

CASH PAID said:

"And you carry bike go buy am."

Chilly Blaze said:

"We go buy when the price reach 800k no rush."

Goodness Paul joked:

"Abeg borrow me ur cord make I charge my android."

TIZZY said:

"I hope the guy don build house before carry bike go buy 15 pro max."

Gaston said:

"Price of used car…you use buy normal phone wey no too different from 13 pro max. Well na choice."

Omowunmi said:

"God wey do your own will provide xr for me congrats."

OLALEKSON890 said:

"Nothing do my 13 pro max. I go buy am sha I like the black colour."

Frosh wondered:

"Shey na bike man carry you go there."

STEWIE GILLIGAN GRIFFIN asked:

"Na who u day follow do first to buy?"

Preshy said:

"You go still drink garri."

Babyface asked:

"Hope say he go predict when money go enter your account?"

Lady "begged" for money to get iPhone 15

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a pretty Nigerian lady surprised many people when she carried a cardboard with words begging for iPhone 15 money.

Many people who saw her on the street asking for money were shocked and did not hide how they felt about it.

Source: Legit.ng