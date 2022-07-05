A Nigerian man, David Adefunmilayo, has launched a scheme to scholarships to students who graduated with low grades

According to Oluwafunmilayo, the scheme is solely to help deserving students who graduated with second class lower and third class

Funmi was inspired to do this after conversing with a brilliant man who has lost opportunities due to his second class lower degree

A Nigerian man identified as David Adefunmilayo has announced the launch of his new scheme which would assist graduates with second class lower and third class degrees.

Funmilayo said his scheme would be offering scholarships to graduates who left school with low grades.

According to Funmi, grades in school expecially for someone in the Nigerian system of education, should not determine how a person is viewed in the society.

Nigerian man set to offer scholarships Photo Credit: David Adefunmilayo

Source: UGC

He further made reference to one of his brilliant friends who graduated with a second class lower but has lost opportunities despite being academically sound.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Funmi is seeking for partners to make his scheme a huge success

The smart oil tycoon who graduated with a first class has also sought for volunteers who would join him in achieving his aim of uplifting graduates.

In his words on LinkedIn, he said:

"I am excited to announce this partnership to award scholarships to 2’2 and third-class students. During a conversation with my friend, Ayodeji Stephen (who just came back from an opportunity in Germany) I was thrilled by how intelligent and tactical he laid out his analysis for a subject we were discussing.

Afterwards, he said something that took me off-balance: He said: David, do you know I graduated with a 2’2 and that has deterred me from a lot of opportunities.

The statement hit me to the bone, then I realized how the lopsided yardstick, in which the Nigerian education measures intelligence, became palpable.

After some days, we decided to take the mantle to encourage 2’2 and third-class students.

Hence, I am pleased to announce that we have launched a scheme that provides career support and 50k cash prices to some deserving 2’2 and third-class students to help them push up the next class.

As one who advice students on a daily basis, I see many of students on this class have lost hope on sucess. We want to revitalize that hope again!

I have seen many of this class, like Tony O. Elumelu, C.O.N , Emmanuel, e.t.c who have weathered this storm and made lemonades of this lemon. For me, there is hope, there is a bright future ahead.

If you will be interested in partnering with us to support more of this students please send me a dm. Also, if you fall in this class of students, please stay glue to EFICO EDTECH RESOURCES page as we will be opening the portal very soon. Do tag anyone who you know should see this.

Let me end with one of my philosophy. If we can support those who believe they can change the world but have little or no opportunity, we make them fulfill their dreams which in turn comes back to us as good."

Reacting to the news Fajemila said:

"This is awesome! I see it as an encouragement for them to do better and aim higher Well-done."

Oluwadamilola stated:

"I fall in this category anyways. though I'm a graduate already."

Uchata Bitrus reacted:

"I think this is what most students will welcome with open mind."

Chiamaka Joyce added:

"What a brilliant initiative. Thank you for doing this David Adefunmilayo. There's hope ☺."

Nigerian Law school student graduates with 2nd class lower despite having 4 A and 1 B, many react to result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that young lawyer, Al-Ameen Sulyman, has celebrated his efforts despite graduating with a second class lower division from the Nigerian Law School Out of five courses, Al-Ameen made four A and one B and the latter deprived him of graduating with a first class.

He has always wanted a first class but wouldn't let his efforts go uncelebrated, so he took to social media to celebrate himself

Source: Legit.ng