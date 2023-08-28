Nigerian students and other international students will have to devise a new way to make their studies cheaper in Australia

The one easy loophole exploited by students to remain in the country through cheaper studies is now closed

The government will also increase the savings international students need to obtain a student visa

The Australian government has announced plans to close the loophole foreign students, including Nigerians, use for cheaper studies.

International students before now are allowed to undertake additional courses along with their core studies called the "concurrent study" rule.

This is designed to help prepare the students for the job market through short courses.

However, the Australian government said that many students are misusing this rule to ditch their university courses and permanently switch to cheaper courses.

Education Minister Jason Clare said in a statement said:

"This change will work to stop predatory 'second' providers from enrolling students before they have studied for the required six months at their first provider."

Reuters reports that there has been a sharp uptake in the use of the concurrent study, with 17,000 concurrent enrolments created in the first half of 2023 versus 10,500 for the same period in 2019 and 2022 combined.

More changes

The Australian minister also revealed that the government is increasing the savings international students need to get a student visa.

From October 1, 2023 foreign students will need to show evidence of A$24,505 (About N12.10 million) in savings, a 17% increase from about N10 million.

She noted that International education is Australia's fourth-largest export industry, and maintaining the sector's integrity was critical for the country's economy.

