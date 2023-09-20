Bolt has unveiled its 2023 accelerator program for Nigerian drivers

The ride-hailing platform also planned to launch Bolt Academy in November to support drivers' future professional growth

It stated that these programs aim to expand Nigeria's chances for economic growth

Bolt has begun accepting applications for the Bolt Den, a €25,000 seed fund. This is intended to encourage business ideas created by Nigerian drivers that relate to its sustainable transportation-based Africa City Vision.

In addition to this, the funding will help to encourage Nigerian drivers to pursue their dreams of becoming entrepreneurs in Africa.

The Accelerator programme was unveiled on Tuesday. Application opens on 19th September 2023 and closes by 29th September 2023.

The Accelerator programme opens on 19th September 2023 and closes by 29th September 2023. Photo Credit: Bolt, BrandEscort

Source: UGC

Program in conjunction with The Nest

This programme will be conducted closely with The Nest, whose network of mentors will help qualified drivers create their business plans prior to a pitch day that will take place in November.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In addition, a bespoke online training programme for Nigerian drivers, the Bolt Academy, will also be launched by Bolt in November to support drivers' future professional growth and to encourage business development skills.

Global leader, Coursera will deliver the Bolt Academy's online training, while PM4Success International will supplement it with in-person training sessions.

The two projects will come together to establish the Bolt Accelerator Programme, which aims to expand Nigeria's chances for economic growth while redefining the path of drivers as entrepreneurs.

Ride-hailing has always given drivers the freedom to make a living while pursuing more extensive career prospects, according to Caroline Wanjihia, Bolt's Regional Director of Rides for Africa.

She anticipated that the programme would go one step further and encourage ideas that would significantly improve communities, change the lives of drivers, and possibly even be implemented into Bolt's own business practises in the future.

According to her, drivers are the heartbeat of the business and it is believed that offering more developed economic empowerment opportunities makes the platform a more attractive place to come.

Also speaking, Oluwajoba Oloba, Co-founder of The Nest said that the Bolt Accelerator Program aligns with qualities that distinguishes it from its counterparts.

Oloba said:

At The Nest, we maintain a deliberate and discerning approach when selecting our partners and undertaking projects.We hold a high level of enthusiasm for the Bolt accelerator program due to its alignment with Bolt’s commitment to the prosperity and welfare of its stakeholders, a quality that distinguishes Bolt from its counterparts.

Hadi Moussa, Managing Director EMEA at Coursera said that the company aims to nurture not only personal development through essential business expertise but also contribute to the enhancement of Nigeria's economic environment.

How Bolt is Prioritising Riders’ and Drivers’ Safety

In related news, Legit.ng reported that many Nigerians use ride-hailing services because of the comfort and ease of commuting from one location to another, while for another group it is the earning potential as a driver.

The recurring concern that ride-hailing users raise is safety issues which most times is a representation of society.

This is why it remains critical for ride-hailing platforms to focus on making their services safe for users.

Source: Legit.ng