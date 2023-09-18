The Australian government is seeking workers to fill positions in construction companies

This offer includes benefits such as $10,000, which covers agent fees, visa application fees, and relocation costs

Nigerians who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to apply and the payment will be made in different tranches

The Australian government has announced a Construction Visa Subsidy Program (CVSP) to address labor shortages in the construction industry.

The program offers financial incentives of up to 10,000 Australian dollars (over N5 million) to encourage Nigerians and other national construction workers to relocate.

Former Australian prime minister Scott Morrison.

Source: Getty Images

Construction Visa Subsidy Program

According to a statement on the government immigration website, the financial support is for employers to help skilled migration visa pathways for workers and help offset expenses such as migration agent fees, visa application fees, and relocation costs.

The statement reads:

"The State Government is investing in initiatives to ensure locals are training for jobs for the future, but there is a need to retain skilled migrants in WA and for interstate and overseas workers who have the skills needed by WA businesses today.

"The new Construction Visa Subsidy Program (CVSP) is supporting Western Australian construction businesses to fill the demand for a skilled workforce.

"The program will provide grant payments of up to $10,000 to support skilled migration visa pathways for workers and help offset expenses such as migration agent fees, visa application fees and relocation costs."

How the payment will work

The Australian government provided a breakdown of how the payment will made to employers and selected migrants.

Eligible employers will receive payments of up to $10,000 per skilled migrant at three milestone points: Milestone 1: $2,000, Milestone 2: $4,000, Milestone 3: $4,000

While Skilled migrants applying for their visa offshore can receive payments at two milestone points: Milestone 1: $5,000 Milestone 2: $5,000

Also, Skilled migrants already onshore when the CVSP begins can receive reduced payments to account for lower costs incurred: Milestone 1: $2,500 Milestone 2: $2,500

How to be eligible for Construction Visa Subsidy funds

However, not everyone immigrating to Australia will get the funds, there are procedure to be for the CVSP, independent skilled migrants must meet specific criteria:

Be granted a visa through the WA State Nominated Migration Program (SNMP) under visa subclasses 190 or 491.

Be employed by a business headquartered in Western Australia, engaged in building and construction work.

Work in eligible occupations as specified by the program.

To read more and how to apply, check here.

