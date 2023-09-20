A Nigerian man has shared the six disturbing conditions he was given when he attempted to join a record label

The demands included engaging in harmful activities, joining secret societies, and targeting popular artists

Netizens have expressed their reactions to this revelation with many pleading with him to share more details

In a shocking revelation, @ustinangelo, a man on the X app, has exposed the conditions he was presented with when he expressed interest in joining a record label.

According to the young man, he discovered that he had a talent in music and he wanted to delve fully into the career.

Man shares conditions record label gave him Photo credit: M. Santiago/ Getty Images. Photo used for illustration only. Depicted person has no relationship to events in this material.

Source: Getty Images

Man shares unethical expectations of unidentified record label

According to Ustinangelo’s post, the conditions imposed upon him included smoking, spending all his time in nightclubs, joining secret a society and serving for six months, finding a spiritual guide, being loyal to a specific individual, and regularly dissing a popular artist.

In his words:

“Back in 2015 at Mafoloku in Oshodi, after recording my first song, a group of guys took me to some Ogas (won't mention names).

"They gave me the following conditions; 1. start smoking. 2. Must be at nightclubs 24/7. 3. Join the brotherhood and serve for 6 months. 4. Find one Alfa or Cele pastor to be working for me. 5. Be loyal to one gay Oga like that. 6. Diss a popular artist regularly.

"Omo I no gree join, I tried doing it on my own, but nothing was working. Had to quit out of frustration.”

Reactions as man shares his experience with record label

The revelation from Ustinangelo has sparked a strong reaction from netizens.

Many expressed their shock and disappointment at the exploitative and unethical demands placed on him.

@_MzJayde reacted:

“That's why Spyro wants to hold Jesus, the real guy.”

@originalucdivin reacted:

“The truth is, fame requires compromising values and making questionable sacrifices. While it may not involve the specific compromises mentioned, achieving fame usually demands some compromising values. In 2015/2016, I recorded my first secular song featuring Slowdog.”

@aynigeria commented;

“These conditions are sick and old skool.”

@Thatruthtellah commented:

“Must we sing circular songs? Tbt the music industry is dark & that means you'd have to be very familiar with the system (house) to be able to move in the dark. I ventured into rapping in 2008, lost someone dear to me immediately I dropped my first single. Story 4 another day.”

@Abudris said:

“Do you have to do all these before you can be a musician.”

@Castle_Rep reacted:

“Na the gay oga off me pass.”

See the post below:

