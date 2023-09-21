2Baba has joined the list of celebrities in the country to mourn singer Mohbad, who passed on at 27

The Nigerian music veteran, on Wednesday, September 20, took to his social media timeline to share different pics of the late singer

2Baba's post has stirred reactions from many celebrities and fans as it is the first time he is publicly reacting to Mohbad's death

Veteran musician Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has finally broken his silence as he recently took to his social media to mourn his junior colleague Mohbad, who passed on at 27.

2Baba in a post via his Instagram page, shared a clip comprising different pictures of Mohbad. One of the veteran singer's Dance Floor songs was playing in the background.

2Baba mourns Mohbad.

Source: Instagram

Sharing the clip, the singer wrote in his caption:

"Rest in heavenly bliss young don."

Fans, celebrities react as 2Baba mourns Mohbad

See some of the reactions Legit.ng captured below:

trinity_ugonabo:

"Now this song speaks differently to me than it did whilst i was a lot younger."

ngozi_festus:

"Forever your songs remain in our heart❤️."

shegzie_don:

"This Guy too fine pass this early death• let’s leave outside the box of music• his facial expression shows LOVE ❤️ ."

king_lascurt:

"One of the greatest man alive in the industry @official2baba. A man I have always prayed in life time to engage in a show and that dream finally came to reality in the Year 2022. A living legend.."

connectjtm:

"@official2baba living legend… I give you your flowers now that you are here with us… now we understand better why you choose to be the way you are in this music industry sir!!!"

osagierita:

"I have never been this broken all my life for someone I only knew at death. My heart is bleeding #justiceformohbad."

hellenasuzyy:

"If massive love could bring one back to live I’m sure this give is gonna come back #mobad."

Source: Legit.ng