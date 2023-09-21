President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has conveyed his warm congratulations to Senator Oluremi Tinubu, his wife

Tinubu celebrated 'Remi on the occasion of her 63rd birthday, on Thursday, September 21, 2023

In a personal letter addressed to Senator 'Remi, the Nigerian leader praised his wife for standing by him despite the “uncertainty of dangerous, but principled stands against tyranny”

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has wished his wife, Oluremi Tinubu a happy birthday.

Legit.ng reports that ‘Remi clocked 63 on Thursday, September 21. The wife of the president is a former First Lady of Lagos state and also an ex-senator.

“Remi brightens my darkest hours": Tinubu

In a letter shared across his social media handles, President Tinubu hailed Remi for being a “trusted partner in every venture”.

The Nigerian leader also paid tribute to the sexagenarian for being “the one special person who has consistently filled my days with joy and laughter over 36 amazing years.”

Tinubu's message party reads:

“Today is not only a day to mark another year of your purposeful life but a beautiful reminder of the journey we have embarked upon together.

“Through all these years, we have shared in the uncertainty of dangerous, but principled stands against tyranny. Many can not fully appreciate the sacrifices you made for us during that harrowing, dark era, but I do and always will.

“We have experienced adventure, love, and laughter. We have celebrated victories, and we have wrestled down the monster of defeat, and we have done all in an inextricable bond.

“Our bond has only grown stronger through thick and thin, and our love and commitment to each other has only deepened with time.

“Thank you for being the ever-present sunshine that brightens my darkest hours."

How Tinubu resisted my senatorial ambition: Remi

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Remi at the Valedictory session of the 9th Senate of the National Assembly, disclosed that her husband never wanted her to be a senator.

Senator Oluremi who was the third to speak after Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and the current Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, had spoken, said that President Tinubu initially frowned at her desire to join the senate in 2011.

Source: Legit.ng