A native doctor in his late 20s has said he needs a beautiful woman to marry and listed his age preference

Boasting about his wealth, the herbalist said he has houses and two cars and has the financial wherewithal to cater for a woman

The native doctor's online search for a wife sent social media users into a frenzy, with some ladies sharing why they can't marry a herbalist

An unidentified Nigerian herbalist is in need of a wife and took his life partner search to social media.

Conveying his appeal in an anonymous message sent to one Brian who runs a dating game, the native doctor said he is 29 years old.

The herbalist said he is doing well for himself, has two cars and houses and needs a beautiful 25-year-old lady to wife.

The native doctor says his wife can't cheat on him

According to the native doctor, his wife can never cheat on him as doing so would mean death for her. He added that his wife will enjoy him if she doesn't cheat on him as he has money to fend for her.

He went on to release his phone number. The full text of the herbalist's message reads:

"Hi Brian. I am a 29 years old native doctor. I am doing well for myself have two upstairs houses and two cars. I want a beautiful 25 years old woman for marriage. My wife can never cheat or else she dies. If she doesn't she will enjoy cos I have a lot of money to take care of her. My number is 09059221015."

Mixed reactions trailed the native doctor's request as it circulated on Facebook.

The native doctor's request stirs reactions

Idadex Teekay Eka said:

"Eye of the gods no vex o… why can’t the gods help you???

"How do you leave the gods and seek something from an ordinary man?? Eh Ezemuo??

"Ezemuo leave anonymous message for normal pipu Abeg.. focus on the gods! Be contented!"

Martharina Nowen-Iguodala said:

"Social media no go reach am do advert of looking for a wife.The ones when dey visit he shrine nko,make he kolobi one from there ."

Ossaiugba Ngozi Destiny said:

"Eyes of the gods de find wife. You nor fit pick one from your customers? Or you don’t mix business with pleasure?"

Toxik Verge said:

"He's suffering from an inferiority complex..mentioning what he has is so unnecessary..."

Mhizta Justice said:

"After d marriage...u will discover that he married u for a purpose...wen u ask of d houses and cars and to be taken Care of..and u no c am...

"Na there ur eyes go take clear...vammmmm...

"Imara ihe imere onwegi."

Effiong Success said:

"Lol..... But honestly,if not for the age, the conditions means nothing to me o.... Afterall,where I come from,it's a very big taboo for a woman to try cheating on her husband as long as the man has paid your bride price..... The day you try it, it is the beginning of destruction starting from your firstborn to the husband to the woman herself.

"But then, I can't marry a native doctor."

Source: Legit.ng