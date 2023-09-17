A man trying to escape from two dangerous dogs climbed iron bars to stay safe from the animals

In a TikTok video which has gone viral, the man was at a house when the dogs attempted to pounce on him

Although one of the dogs was kept in a cage, another was outside dangerously aiming at the man

A man was nearly attacked by dogs, but his speed saved him from the two domestic animals.

In a video posted on TikTok by @kennyzfarm, the man escaped a dog bite by the whiskers.

The man climbed iron bars as the dogs barked threateningly. Photo credit: TikTok/@kennyzfarm.

Source: TikTok

The video showed how the man climbed iron bars as the dogs barked threateningly beneath him.

The way he hung up and held his hands tightly on the bars made some people say he would never come down.

Man escapes dog bite after climbing up

One of the dogs was kept in a cage, but it kept barking as if it would tear down the cage and come out.

Another dog was outside a cage and was aiming to bite the man above. The video generated a lot of laughter on TikTok.

Those who saw how the man escaped asked dog owners to do well and keep the animals well so they wouldn't injure visitors.

TikTok users react to video of man who escaped from dogs by climbing up

@Uyaii said:

"Spiderman does whatever spider can do."

@KUWAIT BTC said:

"He can never get tired of holding that."

@basit commented:

"Legends says he is still hanging."

@Candyy said:

"This Boerboel no won really bite this guy cause my own dey jump fence."

@Daviz Anita02 commented:

"Omo the strength no go finish."

@Eden said:

"Later dog owner go say come e nor go bit you."

@presichongo said:

"He was told they don’t bite."

@laddipo87 said:

"Wetin you find reach there? You go explain tire."

Source: Legit.ng