A Nigerian man who emigrated to Canada got a shocking message from a woman claiming someone was pregnant with his child in a TikTok video

The man, who had just landed in Canada, said the first thing he heard was a voice note from the woman informing him of the pregnancy

Many viewers questioned the man’s integrity and wondered why he fled to another country, leaving the woman in a difficult situation

A Nigerian man who had left his homeland to start a new life in Canada was stunned to receive a message from a woman who alleged that a lady was carrying his baby in a TikTok video

The man, who had barely set foot on Canadian soil, said he was greeted by a voice note from the woman telling him with certainty that he had impregnated a young lady.

Nigerian man shares the voice note she received. Photo credit: TikTok/@blacboi_hayzed

Source: TikTok

Many viewers expressed their disbelief and outrage at the man’s actions and wondered what made him run to another country, leaving the woman to face the consequences of their affair.

Legit is yet to independently verify the claims in the video.

Watch the video:

Legit compiled some of the reactions below:

User3647487474 reacted:

"You give someone bele you run go Canada."

Baba lbeji wrote:

"Baba don release before japa."

Vve374774 commented:

"U give amida belle abi u know give amida belle. Congrat baba baby!"

ENIOLA:

"Comments is sweeter than the video."

D'Ola:

"ldan intentionally japa ni. Ekun oko pharaoh Abidemi on its way."

Hawlah08:

"My dad is abroad. Baba ireti...olowo ori oko yemisi."

Owoyomidamilola14:

"Thank God mummy know her definitely she know when u dey carry her enter."

Source: Legit.ng