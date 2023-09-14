A TikTok video showing a playful wife who stopped her husband from leaving for work has gone viral

The woman climbed on the bonnet of her husband’s car and refused to get off until he gave her a kiss and a hug

The husband eventually had to get out of the car and oblige his wife, who seemed to enjoy teasing him even after their marriage

A hilarious video of a wife’s tease on her husband has captured the attention of many people.

The woman decided to have fun with her husband, who was about to drive to work.

The wife appeared to be very happy with her husband. Photo credit: TikTok/@hrhdarlington

Source: TikTok

She jumped on the bonnet of his car and clung to it, demanding a kiss and a hug from him.

The husband tried to ignore her initially, but she persisted with her antics.

He finally had to give in and get out of the car to satisfy his wife’s request.

He embraced her and kissed her while she giggled and smiled.

The video captured the playful and loving relationship between the couple, who did not let their marriage dull their sense of humor.

Legit is yet to independently confirm the claims in the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit compiled some of the reactions below:

Babylawyer01 reacted:

"Na me be this. Nothing wey you wan tell me if you know you're the of clingy girl gather here."

Dannymusics said:

"Perfect couple.. may your love last forever amen."

Elpraise commented:

"She dey find another belle. No worryI give my prediction before this year go finish another one go enter."

Melissa also commented:

"You woman is beautiful no cap."

Precious08169:

"Na una make marriage Dey hungry me now make I go find man."

Isabella:

"Na only una dey stay this compound."

Jagaban:

"Come house go just Dey ur mind for work."

