A loyal dog has refused to leave its owner, who is said to be mentally unstable, and they have been seen together in the streets

The man was in the front while his dog followed closely, running after him as if they are hunting for something

At the moment, the video has stirred reactions among TikTok users who have described the dog as very loyal

A video shows a wise dog running after its owner who is said to be mentally unstable.

A TikTok user, @qwakuwalker4, posted the video explaining that the man is mad but his dog still follows him around the street.

The dog has refused to leave its owner. Photo credit: TikTok/@qwakuwalker4.

Source: TikTok

In the video which lasted just 10 seconds, the man was in the front while his dog kept running after him with speed.

The way the man walked and how the dog followed him without looking back, it was as if they were pursuing something.

People have marvelled at the relationship between the man and his dog.

The fact that the dog has refused to leave its owner despite his condition has also attracted comments.

Some people argue that the man is not mad but just homeless.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@koena said:

"A dog doesn't see a mad man, it sees a good and a caring master. Some people are not mad they have stories to tell especially men."

@comrade commented:

"The dog don tire to waka."

@user4380582191144 said:

"It's called man's best friend."

@sarahpishoni reacted:

"The dog takes care of the boss."

@MICHAEL MWANGI commented:

"The dog is taking care of him."

@Bayo ola said:

"He might be a farmer."

@Momo Boitumelo reacted:

"And the dog looks fine not even skinny."

@Bubby Boo said:

"The loyalty of a dog is beyond humans literally."

@Jackson reacted:

"He is not a madman. He is just homeless."

@GT-k9 said:

"Na this marriage is supposed to be for better for worst."

Wise dog stays with owner in the hospital

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a dog stayed with its owner, who was admitted to the hospital.

The man suddenly got sick and was taken to the hospital, but the dog refused to leave.

When he was discharged from the hospital, the man appreciated his dog for the loyalty.

Source: Legit.ng