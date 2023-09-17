A Nigerian woman has triggered reactions from netizens after sharing a video via her official TikTok account

The video showed her father-in-law leading her around the village and showing her husband's plots of land

While sharing the clip, the woman bragged about delivering only sons and not female children

A Nigerian woman with the handle @trinanicholas on TikTok has come under fire with her recent post.

In the now-viral video, the woman expressed her excitement over giving birth to only male children.

Man takes daughter-in-law to see husband's lands in village Photo credit: @trinanicholas/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man takes daughter-in-law to see husband's plots of land

A video showed the woman proudly walking with her father-in-law who took his time to show her different plots of land owned by her husband.

She shared the video online and reiterated the importance of married women giving birth to male children.

In her words:

"My father-in-law is taking me to see all my husband land. Na boys I born for house no be girls. E no easy to see woman like me o. As a woman without a male child, keep praying harder."

Reactions trail video on TikTok

@lightetusi003 said:

"There's a saying that if u train a girl child, you have trained a full community? Male child preference is outdated boo."

@ijeomaikezu stated;

"Na for future we go know boy and girl which one better pass, proud of my daughter."

@foski_draino reacted:

"When Bobrisky parents born am they happy say na boy they born."

@desmondbum said:

"You guys don’t understand her, she doesn’t underestimate those that have female child, may be in her husbands place, they cherish son that daughter."

@ellamara02 reacted:

"Madam with the way some some sons are being controlled by their wife don’t brag those boys make them no leave u behind wen them marry."

@josiahdeborah2 commented:

"Every child is a blessing from God be it a boy or girl. Giving good training matters more than what u aquire for them."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng