A lady said she agreed to date her coursemate, and she is now enjoying the relationship at full scale

The lady posted a video on TikTok showing off items that her man gave to her, including cash transfers

When TikTok users wondered how the student gets money to dot on a woman, the lady said it is students who have money

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A lady who is in a relationship with her coursemate has posted a video showing things she has benefited from him.

The video posted by @nylasplace0 shows that the man is dotting on the lady with many gift items.

The lady said her man is dotting on her. Photo credit: TikTok/@nylasplace0.

Source: TikTok

She showed when the man took her shopping and the things he got for her.

The man also bought her a car. She posted many bank alerts, showing the multiple transfers that she got from her coursemate turned lover.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The lady made the post in response to a TikTok trend in which people show off who they are dating and how they met. In her case, she failed to show the man's face.

When her TikTok followers wondered where the student was getting the money to spend on her, the lady said it is students who have money.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users to video of a lady who dating her coursemate

@only1bisirella said:

"Una no tell me say coursemate deh always get money o."

@Adanma reacted:

"My coursemates are too broke."

@inem said:

"No be my coursemates sha, those ones beg a lot."

@remedy reacted:

"No try am for my school, you go cast for anonymous."

@Ego oyibo said:

"My own coursemates beg a lot."

@Oluwatobiloba reacted:

"My coursemates? You go do assignment tire."

@Manna said:

"Why una no they ever dey quick drop update? Now I don graduate this year."

@purity78910 said:

"Please which university are you in?"

@Priscilla said:

"Make I do go accept this one wen dey toast me."

Mother approaches man on behalf of her daughter

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman asked a man to marry her daughter.

The man said he attended a traditional wedding where the woman saw him and approached him.

The woman gave him her daughter's phone number, but he admitted that he never contacted her.

Source: Legit.ng