A video shared by an abroad-based man shows the moment he welcomed his sibling who has been away from the family for 12 years

According to him, the pretty girl is the third sibling who just relocated to join him and his family in Canada

In the video, his little son was seen running happily to embrace and welcome his aunt at the airport

An abroad-based Nigerian man has proudly welcomed his third sibling who had been away from the family for 12 years.

In the video, he was seen running towards his sister to give her a warm welcoming hug at the airport.

Lady reunites with family after 12 years Photo credit: @brightfamily/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Family excited as they reunite with sister after 12 years

His little son also ran happily toward his aunt to hug her with tears of joy as they reunited after twelve years.

The video was captioned:

"After 12 years away from family, sibling number 3 has joined us in Canada."

Reactions trail video of man reuniting with sister after 12 years

The video attracted comments from netizens who appreciated him for always sticking out for those he loved.

@mlang185 wrote:

"Obinna and this auntie they are the same oooo very loving."

@Somma said:

"Omo your wife na angel oo how many Nigerian ladies go allow d husband family go stay with them. I respect her, A queen I stand."

@Olivia Daniels added:

"I am sure that lady is Obinna’s favourite aunty."

@Nonny replied:

"Omo this is the prayer I am praying for my family oo, and by God’s grace next year I will go and start preparing to bring my siblings over."

@surelinvincentogb said:

"You're indeed a strong man kudos to ur understanding wife as well."

@tastes&flavorsdelight reacted:

"It's official! Obinna's true love just arrived. Every other person, oya park one side!"

@ijeomaukachukwu wrote:

"Mr Nathan, you have done so well for both you and all you loved ones."

Last born meets family after 30 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man, Adewole Idowu Oluwatobi's 30-year-old search for his immediate family, finally ended as he met with them recently. Recall that Legit.ng shared Idowu's story online and gave an update that he established contact with them after our report.

Idowu finally met with them in Lagos and shared the pictures with Legit.ng. He said the photos were of him and his older twin brothers. According to Idowu, his eldest sibling, a male, lives in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria.

The young man appreciated Legit.ng for helping him reunite with his family. His words: "30 years reunion with my siblings in Lagos State...This is the picture of me and my twins but my eldest brother lives in Abuja. Thank you to Legit.ng.We love you."

