A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video on social media after her mother welcomed a healthy baby boy

According to the young lady, her mother gave birth to five female children and wanted a male child

In the video, her mother was seen smiling at the hospital while carrying the chubby baby she had just delivered

A Nigerian woman has expressed her excitement after welcoming a healthy male child.

According to her daughter who shared the video via the TikTok app, her mother gave birth to a baby boy after having five older girls.

Woman welcomes son after giving birth to five girls Photo credit: @sulitswank3/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She excitedly congratulated her mother while jokingly stating that the baby belongs to her.

In the video, her mother carried the chubby newborn in her hands and stared deeply into his eyes in full admiration.

She wrote:

"Congratulations mummy. My mama don born for me, cus this one na my first born after 5 girls we don later born baby boy."

Reactions as woman welcomes son after birthing 5 girls

The baby looked very chubby and healthy in the video which has attracted lots of comments from netizens.

Nigerian woman in tears after giving birth to baby girl

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mum who just welcomed her first baby is unhappy because the child is a female. In a video posted on Instagram by @gossipmilltv, the new mum broke down in tears and cried profusely.

According to her, it has always been her lifelong dream to give birth to a baby boy as her first child. She said in the video: "I have always wanted a boy as my first child. But my little princess choose to come first."

Her husband, however, saw things differently as he insisted that a child is a child irrespective of gender. He told her to stop crying, assuring her that the next child would surely be a boy. Meanwhile, the video has gone viral and sparked massive reactions among Instagram users.

Source: Legit.ng