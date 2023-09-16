A young boy saved all his allowance and then used it to purchase a beautiful toy vehicle for his younger sister on her birthday

The boy is 12 years old and far older than his kid's sister, which explains the way he pampers her like an egg

A video posted on TikTok showed the little girl happily driving the toy truck around in joy and happiness

A 12-year-old boy has impressed people on TikTok because of how he pampers his younger sister.

A video posted on the platform by @salina_sunshine revealed that the boy bought a toy car for his baby sister.

The baby girl joyfully drives the car around. Photo credit: TikTok/@salina_sunshine.

Source: TikTok

He saved all his allowance to afford the pink-coloured toy truck to gift for the baby.

The video shows his sister driving it with the boy following her everywhere she turns.

Video shows a boy who saved his allowance and boy a toy truck for his sister

TikTok users confessed that the video melted their hearts, and they praised the boy for caring for his baby sister.

The video is captioned:

"Her 12-year-old big brother saved all his allowance to get her a truck for her birthday. He really spoils her. She loves it!"

Watch the video below:

Reactions as boy buys a toy car for his baby sister

@BABY BLUE said:

"Best friends to the end."

@theesashii_ reacted:

"His face when he realised she was going on the grass."

@michellewhite70470

"Awww! This is so cute. Best brother ever."

@Sacred said:

"May it always be like that."

@queenmelissa commented:

"This beautiful little lady has the best brother in the whole wide world."

@BeauTee2213 said

"With a seat belt. He ain't playing either."

@Kim said:

"I love big brother. He is the great protector."

"Nobody commented:

"That's so awesome."

@Galactic counsel 700 said:

"World's best award for brothers goes to this boy. May you always prosper."

Source: Legit.ng