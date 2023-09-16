Nigerian singer Portable is having a great time in Qatar with his wife, Bewaji, and a video of them has sparked reactions on social media

The Zazu crooner was seen in the company of some 'oyinbo' kids who wanted to take photos with him as well as get him to follow them

Portable also taught the young boys some of his popular slangs and netizens have hailed him for being a great person

A video of Portable with some kids in Qatar has shown that beneath his rugged lifestyle, he is a nice and sweet person to be around.

In the clip, the singer was seen with two young boys, and he asked them about their origin and how long they had been staying in Qatar.

Portable entertains kids in Qatar

Source: Instagram

In another video, Portable taught the boys how to say some of his slangs like Zazu and Wahala as they requested that he followed them on Instagram and took pictures with him.

The singer's wife Bewaji captured the moment and smiled as the boys gushed over her husband.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Portable's video

bobrisky222:

"Omg his wife is so pretty daamn."

iameniolamyde:

"No one has the right to dislike this boy , if you don’t like him , you’re definitely not a reasonable human being "

nnenna_blinks_:

"We underrate Zazu some times of being Razz but this man is intelligent and knows what he is doing 100 percent of the time."

ojayyy__:

"Na person wey speak out dey stay alive Mad man mad man baba has held himself down and enjoying every bit of it "

iam_bmodel:

"Nothing dey worry am I swear, nah until una look for his trouble."

onyinyechi__favour:

"A wife is always different from babymamas."

endylight1:

"Na only this wife they enjoy, na only she dey go vacations the rest no they even near airport "

meetemmanueljacob:

"The most “unproblematic” celebrity! "

africanflamingo_:

"He’s always been real. Not even fame can change this guy and you reading this don’t have a my reason not to like portable baby "

Portable prays against death

As many Nigerians and celebrities mourned singer Mohbad, Street Pop star Portable Zazu, on Wednesday, September 13, encouraged his fans to focus on praying for long life the same way they pray for money.

The controversial star urged fans to appreciate God for every moment in their lives.

The Zazu singer also appealed to his maker not to let people use his death to promote him and his music.

Source: Legit.ng