The death of Nigerian singer Mohbad still hurts days after, and Nigerians are starting to rise to the aid of his helpless 24-year-old wife

In a post online, a wealthy business mogul, Mubarak Musa, aka Emperor Almubee, gave the young widow N2 million

The businessman also awarded Mohbad's 5-month-old son a scholarship to university level, thereby securing the boy's education

From indications at Mohbad's burial, his 24-year-old widow, Omowunmi, is in for a tough ride with his family, but Nigerians are standing solidly behind her.

One of the people who has risen to her aid is a wealthy Nigerian business mogul, Mubarak Musa, popularly called Emperor Almubee.

Mohbad's wife and son get help from a wealthy businessman. Photo credit: @_c33why/@emperor_almubee

Source: Instagram

According to reports, Almubee gave Omowunmi N2m and also pledged to see Mohbad's 5-month-old son, Liam, through school to the university level.

Recall that less than 24 hours after Mohbad's death, some family members were seen by his graveside plotting how to take his properties from his wife.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Almubee's generosity

Nigerians are glad that help is springing up for Mohbad's wife from corners and are clamouring for her exit from the country.

Read some comments sighted below:

babrahairway:

"She need to just get out of country."

eseokogba:

"Thank God! This woman should take her baby and just leave this country."

the_real_tobe_official:

"At least a news that can restore my mental health a little bit❤️ God bless you"

olamipo_see:

"Any family wey go ask money from the wife na Ogun go kee them."

toksbarbie030:

"Even after his death u can’t stop@his blessingsOlorun ojo yin!"

nadraassy2:

"Pls this should be documented, no one should chase clout with the current situation to get followers or fame ,thanks to him in advance but we need lawyers to come in and document everything abeg."

davidveginia:

"Exactly d person who needed all d money they have been sending to the family... na d baby and d wife need am.. God bless u sir.❤️"

kween_tiwalope:

"Thanks to the man but that’s not enough.. I think it’s better they open a go fund me for the little child after all this .. so we all can raise enough money for the mother and son to fly out of the country to somewhere safe."

remisempire_:

"This man’s life will never know no sorrow,wherever this help comes from would triple in Jesus name."

sir_tigga:

"Love this Let's see how the family can take this one again "

